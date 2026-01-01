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<p><strong>HERES A BEAUTY! JUST IN!  2013 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED AWD 7-PASSENGER. ONLY 121,800 KMS. ONLY 2 PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNERS. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN....NO ACCIDENTS & ALL ORIGINAL PAINT! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! VERY WELL MAINTAINED! NEW FULL SYNTHETIC OIL. ALL NEW COATED BRAKE ROTORS....BRAKE PADS ALL 95%. 255/50R20 TIRES 8/32 TREAD. PREVIOUS OWNER OF 11 YEARS SAYS WIFE DID NOT DRIVE IT IN WINTERS & KEPT IN GARAGE WHEN NOT IN USE. ADDED ACCESSORIES INCLUDE NEW HOOD GUARD, REAR BUMPER TOP PROTECTOR, NEW SIDE WINDOW VISORS, TINTED FRONT WINDOWS, ELECTRONIC RUST CONTROL MODULE & NEW PAINT SEALANT. MANY OPTIONS INCLUDING 7-PASSENGER SEATING! SEAT BACKREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH HEADPHONES & REMOTES INCLUDED! PUSH BUTTON START WITH SENTRY ENTRY. HEATED & VENTILATED POWER LEATHER SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. REMOTE START. POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL. 3RD ROW POWER STOW & GO SEATS! POWER PEDALS. 20 ALLOY RIMS. POWER FOLD MIRRORS. BLUETOOTH. GPS NAVIGATION. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM & MUCH MORE! RARE FIND! SELLING CERTIFIED WITH A 30 DAY GUARANTEE. $16,900.00 (HST & MTO FEES EXTRA) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com  </strong></p>

2013 Ford Explorer

121,800 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14517730

2013 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

905-774-7657

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
121,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F86DGA81056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 121,800 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE'S A BEAUTY! JUST IN!  2013 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED AWD 7-PASSENGER. ONLY 121,800 KMS. ONLY 2 PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNERS. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN....NO ACCIDENTS & ALL ORIGINAL PAINT! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! VERY WELL MAINTAINED! NEW FULL SYNTHETIC OIL. ALL NEW COATED BRAKE ROTORS....BRAKE PADS ALL 95%. 255/50R20 TIRES 8/32 TREAD. PREVIOUS OWNER OF 11 YEARS SAYS WIFE DID NOT DRIVE IT IN WINTERS & KEPT IN GARAGE WHEN NOT IN USE. ADDED ACCESSORIES INCLUDE NEW HOOD GUARD, REAR BUMPER TOP PROTECTOR, NEW SIDE WINDOW VISORS, TINTED FRONT WINDOWS, ELECTRONIC RUST CONTROL MODULE & NEW PAINT SEALANT. MANY OPTIONS INCLUDING 7-PASSENGER SEATING! SEAT BACKREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH HEADPHONES & REMOTES INCLUDED! PUSH BUTTON START WITH SENTRY ENTRY. HEATED & VENTILATED POWER LEATHER SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. REMOTE START. POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL. 3RD ROW POWER STOW & GO SEATS! POWER PEDALS. 20" ALLOY RIMS. POWER FOLD MIRRORS. BLUETOOTH. GPS NAVIGATION. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM & MUCH MORE! RARE FIND! SELLING CERTIFIED WITH A 30 DAY GUARANTEE. $16,900.00 (HST & MTO FEES EXTRA) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power pedals
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Rear Bumper Sensors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Microsoft SYNC
DVD Entertainment System
Knee Air Bag
Power Fold Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Power 3rd Row Stow & Go Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-774-XXXX

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905-774-7657

Alternate Numbers
905-774-1965
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$16,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

905-774-7657

2013 Ford Explorer