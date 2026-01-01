$16,900+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr Limited
2013 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr Limited
Location
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.
103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
905-774-7657
Certified
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 121,800 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE'S A BEAUTY! JUST IN! 2013 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED AWD 7-PASSENGER. ONLY 121,800 KMS. ONLY 2 PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNERS. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN....NO ACCIDENTS & ALL ORIGINAL PAINT! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! VERY WELL MAINTAINED! NEW FULL SYNTHETIC OIL. ALL NEW COATED BRAKE ROTORS....BRAKE PADS ALL 95%. 255/50R20 TIRES 8/32 TREAD. PREVIOUS OWNER OF 11 YEARS SAYS WIFE DID NOT DRIVE IT IN WINTERS & KEPT IN GARAGE WHEN NOT IN USE. ADDED ACCESSORIES INCLUDE NEW HOOD GUARD, REAR BUMPER TOP PROTECTOR, NEW SIDE WINDOW VISORS, TINTED FRONT WINDOWS, ELECTRONIC RUST CONTROL MODULE & NEW PAINT SEALANT. MANY OPTIONS INCLUDING 7-PASSENGER SEATING! SEAT BACKREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH HEADPHONES & REMOTES INCLUDED! PUSH BUTTON START WITH SENTRY ENTRY. HEATED & VENTILATED POWER LEATHER SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. REMOTE START. POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL. 3RD ROW POWER STOW & GO SEATS! POWER PEDALS. 20" ALLOY RIMS. POWER FOLD MIRRORS. BLUETOOTH. GPS NAVIGATION. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM & MUCH MORE! RARE FIND! SELLING CERTIFIED WITH A 30 DAY GUARANTEE. $16,900.00 (HST & MTO FEES EXTRA) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com
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905-774-7657
Alternate Numbers905-774-1965
+ taxes & licensing>
905-774-7657