Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 10 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Ventilated front seats. Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura TLX Elite SH-AWD SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2020 Acura TLX

49,259 KM

Details Description

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec | Parking Sensors | Surround Camera

2020 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec | Parking Sensors | Surround Camera

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

49,259KM
Used
VIN 19UUB3F83LA801063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12780
  • Mileage 49,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 10 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Ventilated front seats.

Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura TLX Elite SH-AWD
SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

2020 Acura TLX