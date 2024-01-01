Menu
<p>1998 FORD MUSTANG COBRA SVT CONVERTIBLE. ALANTIC BLUE WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, WHITE TOP, 5 SPEED MANUAL.  FULLY SERVICED, ACCIDENT FREE AND CERTIFIED! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS FURTHER.  THANK YOU </p>

1998 Ford Mustang

176,600 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
1998 Ford Mustang

2dr Convertible SVT Cobra

1998 Ford Mustang

2dr Convertible SVT Cobra

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP46V5WF172682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ALANTIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 176,600 KM

Vehicle Description

1998 FORD MUSTANG COBRA SVT CONVERTIBLE. ALANTIC BLUE WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, WHITE TOP, 5 SPEED MANUAL.  FULLY SERVICED, ACCIDENT FREE AND CERTIFIED! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS FURTHER.  THANK YOU 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-201-0054

905-201-0054

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

1998 Ford Mustang