1998 Ford Mustang
2dr Convertible SVT Cobra
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
176,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP46V5WF172682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ALANTIC BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 176,600 KM
Vehicle Description
1998 FORD MUSTANG COBRA SVT CONVERTIBLE. ALANTIC BLUE WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, WHITE TOP, 5 SPEED MANUAL. FULLY SERVICED, ACCIDENT FREE AND CERTIFIED! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS FURTHER. THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Interior
Air Conditioning
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
