Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Lamborghini Murcielago

13,527 KM

Details Description Features

$599,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$599,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
2003 Lamborghini Murcielago

2003 Lamborghini Murcielago

LAMBORGHINI MURCIELAGO 6 SPEED MANUAL!

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Lamborghini Murcielago

LAMBORGHINI MURCIELAGO 6 SPEED MANUAL!

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1685544375
  2. 1685544438
  3. 1685544510
  4. 1685544545
  5. 1685544582
  6. 1685544613
  7. 1685544651
  8. 1685544688
  9. 1685544720
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$599,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
13,527KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012065
  • Stock #: LA12397
  • VIN: ZA9BC10C73LA12397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE HERA
  • Interior Colour Biege
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 13,527 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 LAMBORGHINI MURCIELAGO, 6.2L 575 HP NATURALLY ASPERATED RAGGING BULLS! ONLY 13527 ORG KM'S, TUBI EXHAUST, FORGIATO 20'' BLACK WHEELS INCLUDING ORGINAL FACTORY WHEELS.  PEARL BLU HERRA COMPLIMENTED WITH OYSTER HAND STITCHED LEATHER INT. THE DRIVER FRIENDLY RAGGING BULL, OWN A PIECE OF APPRECIATING HISTORY! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

2003 Lamborghini Mur...
 13,527 KM
$599,900 + tax & lic
2015 Lamborghini Hur...
 1,234 KM
$299,900 + tax & lic
2008 Lamborghini Gal...
 28,175 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory