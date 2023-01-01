$599,900+ tax & licensing
905-201-0054
2003 Lamborghini Murcielago
LAMBORGHINI MURCIELAGO 6 SPEED MANUAL!
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$599,900
- Listing ID: 10012065
- Stock #: LA12397
- VIN: ZA9BC10C73LA12397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLUE HERA
- Interior Colour Biege
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 13,527 KM
Vehicle Description
2003 LAMBORGHINI MURCIELAGO, 6.2L 575 HP NATURALLY ASPERATED RAGGING BULLS! ONLY 13527 ORG KM'S, TUBI EXHAUST, FORGIATO 20'' BLACK WHEELS INCLUDING ORGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. PEARL BLU HERRA COMPLIMENTED WITH OYSTER HAND STITCHED LEATHER INT. THE DRIVER FRIENDLY RAGGING BULL, OWN A PIECE OF APPRECIATING HISTORY! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO
