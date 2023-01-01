$179,900+ tax & licensing
$179,900
+ taxes & licensing
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
2013 Ferrari California
2dr Conv 30TH LTD EDITION FERRARI CALIFORNIA
Location
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
25,481KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10012356
- VIN: ZFF65TJA0D0193469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,481 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FERRARI CALIFORNIA "30TH"...MSRP 300K! WHITE WITH ELEGANT CUIO INT WITH WHITE PIPING/STITCHING. A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF THE PRANCING HORSE LEGACY..USER FRIENDLY, LUXURIOUS AND RELIABLE! ACCIDENT FREE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, COMPLETE WITH LUXURY AND SPORT OPTIONS. PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
