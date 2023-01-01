Menu
2013 Ferrari California

25,481 KM

Details

$179,900

+ tax & licensing
$179,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2013 Ferrari California

2013 Ferrari California

2dr Conv 30TH LTD EDITION FERRARI CALIFORNIA

2013 Ferrari California

2dr Conv 30TH LTD EDITION FERRARI CALIFORNIA

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$179,900

+ taxes & licensing

25,481KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012356
  • VIN: ZFF65TJA0D0193469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Saddle
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,481 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FERRARI CALIFORNIA "30TH"...MSRP 300K!  WHITE WITH ELEGANT CUIO INT WITH WHITE PIPING/STITCHING. A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF THE PRANCING HORSE LEGACY..USER FRIENDLY, LUXURIOUS AND RELIABLE! ACCIDENT FREE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, COMPLETE WITH LUXURY AND SPORT OPTIONS.  PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

