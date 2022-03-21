$299,900+ tax & licensing
905-201-0054
2015 Lamborghini Huracan
LP 620-2 SUPER TROFEO FACTORY RACE CAR
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$299,900
- Listing ID: 8715266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRAY AND GREEN
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A03169
- Mileage 1,234 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP 620-2 SUPER TROFEO FACTORY RACE CAR! COMPLETE WITH RACING LOG, SPARE PARTS, 3 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES! RUNS GREAT AND IN EXCELLENT RACE READY CONDITION! PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING.
