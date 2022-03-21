Menu
2015 Lamborghini Huracan

1,234 KM

Details Description

$299,900

+ tax & licensing
$299,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2015 Lamborghini Huracan

2015 Lamborghini Huracan

LP 620-2 SUPER TROFEO FACTORY RACE CAR

2015 Lamborghini Huracan

LP 620-2 SUPER TROFEO FACTORY RACE CAR

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$299,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,234KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8715266
  Stock #: A03169

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRAY AND GREEN
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 10-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # A03169
  Mileage 1,234 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP 620-2 SUPER TROFEO FACTORY RACE CAR! COMPLETE WITH RACING LOG, SPARE PARTS, 3 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES! RUNS GREAT AND IN EXCELLENT RACE READY CONDITION! PLEASE CALL VITO TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

