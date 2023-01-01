Menu
New and Used Acura MDX for Sale in Markham, ON

Showing 1-50 of 73
Used 2023 Acura MDX Type S TYPE S | AWD | PANORAMIC ROOF | LEATHER SEATS | REAR CAMERA | for sale in Brampton, ON

2023 Acura MDX

Type S TYPE S | AWD | PANORAMIC ROOF | LEATHER SEATS | REAR CAMERA |
$79,500
8,932KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr Nav NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH NEW BRAKES for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH NEW BRAKES
$25,000
169,850KM
Rosa Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 Acura MDX Tech SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof for sale in Clarington, ON

2019 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof
$37,995
83,779KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2008 Acura MDX Tech for sale in Markham, ON

2008 Acura MDX

Tech
$9,995
203,133KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2012 Acura MDX Tech for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Acura MDX

Tech
Sale
$11,495
258,000KM
Lawrence Auto Sales

Toronto, ON

Used 2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite for sale in Grimsby, ON

2023 Acura MDX

Platinum Elite
$69,900
17,549KM
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Grimsby, ON

Used 2011 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Elite Pkg
$11,995
224,259KM
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 Acura MDX Tech No Accident Sunroof Leather Navigation Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Acura MDX

Tech No Accident Sunroof Leather Navigation Remote Start
$38,995
64,990KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2011 Acura MDX AWD 4dr for sale in Caledon East, ON

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr
$10,995
230,000KM
Empire Motorz

Caledon East, ON

Used 2020 Acura MDX Tech | 7-Seater for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2020 Acura MDX

Tech | 7-Seater
$45,800
73,120KM
World Fine Cars

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2014 Acura MDX Nav Pkg for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Acura MDX

Nav Pkg
$18,995
188,138KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg NO ACCIDENT LOW KM LEATHER CAM for sale in Oakville, ON

2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg NO ACCIDENT LOW KM LEATHER CAM
$25,000
110,545KM
Rosa Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 Acura MDX Tech for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Acura MDX

Tech
$33,900
131,465KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2011 Acura MDX AWD 4dr for sale in Oakville, ON

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr
$12,499
178,300KM
Toronto Car Experts

Oakville, ON

Used 2015 Acura MDX Elite for sale in Markham, ON

2015 Acura MDX

Elite
$17,495
227,298KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2018 Acura MDX Elite for sale in Markham, ON

2018 Acura MDX

Elite
$36,495
88,348KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2012 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Elite Pkg
$11,995
291,000KM
GC Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec 7 PASSENGER | NAV | LEATHER SEATS | AWD | for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec 7 PASSENGER | NAV | LEATHER SEATS | AWD |
$39,900
79,770KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Acura MDX NAVI for sale in Markham, ON

2018 Acura MDX

NAVI
$39,295
24,515KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2012 Acura MDX Elite for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2012 Acura MDX

Elite
$17,799
159,443KM
Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Falls, ON

Used 2012 Acura MDX Elite for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2012 Acura MDX

Elite
$17,799
159,443KM
Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Falls, ON

Used 2011 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg for sale in Hamilton, ON

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg
$10,995
275,000KM
GC Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2019 Acura MDX Tech 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Acura MDX

Tech 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX
$36,424
89,672KM
401 Dixie Mazda

Mississauga, ON

Used 2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD PANORAMIC ROOF | POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Oakville, ON

2022 Acura MDX

A-Spec SH-AWD PANORAMIC ROOF | POWER LIFTGATE
$60,199
25,963KM
The Humberview Group

Oakville, ON

Used 2016 Acura MDX ELITE PKG|NAV|ROOF|ACC|BLINDSPOT|7 PASS |DVD|GREAT CONDITIO for sale in North York, ON

2016 Acura MDX

ELITE PKG|NAV|ROOF|ACC|BLINDSPOT|7 PASS |DVD|GREAT CONDITIO
$25,888
165,000KM
Elegant Auto

North York, ON

Used 2019 Acura MDX Tech for sale in Markham, ON

2019 Acura MDX

Tech
$34,995
105,996KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | BSM | Tinted for sale in Oshawa, ON

2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | BSM | Tinted
Sale
$22,495
151,069KM
True North Automobiles

Oshawa, ON

Used 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec Sunroof Blindspot DVD Navigation Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec Sunroof Blindspot DVD Navigation Remote Start
$38,995
77,731KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Acura MDX No Accident Sunroof Carplay Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Acura MDX

No Accident Sunroof Carplay Remote Start
$36,995
82,108KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2012 Acura MDX TECH AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2012 Acura MDX

TECH AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$18,995
123,370KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg
$19,550
228,796KM
Quality Motors

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2009 Acura MDX Elite Pkg AS-IS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2009 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg AS-IS
$6,200
312,422KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Acura MDX Tech Navigation Sunroof Blindspot Carplay for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Acura MDX

Tech Navigation Sunroof Blindspot Carplay
$39,995
55,386KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Acura MDX Elite Pkg / LEATHER / NAVI / POWER SUN ROOF for sale in Brampton, ON

2014 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg / LEATHER / NAVI / POWER SUN ROOF
$19,310
214,049KM
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Brampton, ON

Used 2005 Acura MDX w/Tech Pkg AS-IS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2005 Acura MDX

w/Tech Pkg AS-IS
$3,800
320,933KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2012 Acura MDX Elite Sunroof Leather DVD Navigation Backup Camera for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Sunroof Leather DVD Navigation Backup Camera
$9,500
272,553KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2007 Acura MDX Elite Pkg/AWD/7PASS/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOY for sale in Scarborough, ON

2007 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg/AWD/7PASS/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOY
Sale
$4,995
CALL
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2012 Acura MDX for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Acura MDX

Sale
$10,995
282,000KM
Lawrence Auto Sales

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Burlington, ON

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD | CLEAN CARFAX
$31,453
115,407KM
Motorline Auto Group

Burlington, ON

Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD|TECHPKG|REARSCREEN|7PASSENGER|NAV|LEATHER|+ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD|TECHPKG|REARSCREEN|7PASSENGER|NAV|LEATHER|+
$26,987
154,839KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2022 Acura MDX SH-AWD, A-Spec, Navi, Pano Roof, Red Interior! for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 Acura MDX

SH-AWD, A-Spec, Navi, Pano Roof, Red Interior!
$58,995
60,853KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2003 Acura MDX SLE for sale in Pickering, ON

2003 Acura MDX

SLE
$3,995
220,198KM
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Pickering, ON

Used 2020 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Sunroof, Back Up Cam for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Acura MDX

A-Spec SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Sunroof, Back Up Cam
$46,995
37,800KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg for sale in North York, ON

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg
$28,480
163,527KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg for sale in North York, ON

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg
$30,980
123,240KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2010 Acura MDX AWD 4dr for sale in North York, ON

2010 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr
$12,980
181,045KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Acura MDX ELITE|SH-AWD|MEMORY SEATS|SUNROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Acura MDX

ELITE|SH-AWD|MEMORY SEATS|SUNROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|
$43,990
108,242KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD, 7 Seater, Navi, 360 Cam, Sunroof! for sale in Clarington, ON

2018 Acura MDX

Elite SH-AWD, 7 Seater, Navi, 360 Cam, Sunroof!
$36,995
104,508KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2016 Acura MDX Pre-Owned Certified Tech-Nav Pkg for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Acura MDX

Pre-Owned Certified Tech-Nav Pkg
$29,995
139,000KM
Top Ten Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2003 Acura MDX for sale in Toronto, ON

2003 Acura MDX

$3,999
106,000KM
Start Auto Ltd.

Toronto, ON