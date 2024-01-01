$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Impala
LT 1LT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
198,640KM
Used
VIN 2G1105SA8H9195508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, MyLink, Aluminum Wheels!
U.S. News and World Report named the Chevy Impala Best Large Car for the Money. This 2017 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Detailed contours on its exterior give this 2017 Impala an athletic stance that you can't help but notice. Inside you'll discover a host of stylish accents and plush amenities. Plus there's enough space to comfortably seat five adults so you and your passengers can ride in comfort. This sedan has 198,640 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Impala's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the Impala LT is a great choice as you'll get Chevrolet MyLink with bluetooth streaming audio, an 8 inch colour touchscreen display, SiriusXM, dual zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat with lumbar support, 18 inch aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry plus many more useful features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels.
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.23 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Mylink
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo
SiriusXM
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
3 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim
Front Passenger Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster
Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster
Stop-Start Engine Control System
800 Cold-Cranking Amps Battery
Single-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust
18" painted alloy wheels
8" Diagonal Colour Infotainment Display
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
