Compare at $19568 - Our Price is just $18998! 

This 2019 Kia Soul gives you one of the roomiest, most refined cabins as well as a truly head turning design among compact cars. This 2019 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Midland. 

This 2019 Kia Soul is a class leader in many aspects, but mainly it is still one of the most uniquely designed vehicles on the market. With a versatile hatchback body, it allows for plenty of cargo and passenger space. An exceptionally well designed and very comfortable interior ensures a ride unlike any other. Its functional, fabulous design lines allow for a stylish statement while also being perfectly crafted family conscious vehicle.This SUV has 60,158 kms. Its bl in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

60,158 KM

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Heated Seats | Remote Start | BT

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,158KM
Used
VIN KNDJP3A50K7690242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24KO11A
  • Mileage 60,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $19568 - Our Price is just $18998!

This 2019 Kia Soul gives you one of the roomiest, most refined cabins as well as a truly head turning design among compact cars. This 2019 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This 2019 Kia Soul is a class leader in many aspects, but mainly it is still one of the most uniquely designed vehicles on the market. With a versatile hatchback body, it allows for plenty of cargo and passenger space. An exceptionally well designed and very comfortable interior ensures a ride unlike any other. Its functional, fabulous design lines allow for a stylish statement while also being perfectly crafted family conscious vehicle.This SUV has 60,158 kms. It's bl in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

