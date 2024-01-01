$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty XLT
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
39,972KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2B69NEE46328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour YZ
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,972 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, SYNC!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-250, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,972 kms. It's yz in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-250 XLT is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keep warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 with SiriusXM radio and streaming audio capable, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, cruise control and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Sync, Trailer Hitch, Lane Departure Warning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2B69NEE46328.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-250, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,972 kms. It's yz in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-250 XLT is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keep warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 with SiriusXM radio and streaming audio capable, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, cruise control and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Sync, Trailer Hitch, Lane Departure Warning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2B69NEE46328.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Sync
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: chrome
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat w/Recline
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Radio: AM/FM MP3 Player w/Digital Clock
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 104,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Fastback 32,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van BASE 82,353 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2022 Ford F-250