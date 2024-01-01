Menu
Account
Sign In
Compare at $33985 - Our Price is just $32995! <br /> <br /> Stylish and versatile, this Tiguan can be your family adventure vehicle for both the daily drives and the weekend getaways. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br /> <br />Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 89,900 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br /> <br />To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ rel=nofollow>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a><br /><br /> <br /><br />At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority. Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location. <br /> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

89,900 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
11981958

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX5NM069661

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $33985 - Our Price is just $32995!

Stylish and versatile, this Tiguan can be your family adventure vehicle for both the daily drives and the weekend getaways. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 89,900 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority. Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Midland, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 85,023 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW for sale in Midland, ON
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW 77,073 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Escape Platinum AWD for sale in Midland, ON
2025 Ford Escape Platinum AWD 90 KM $49,418 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan