$32,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX5NM069661
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $33985 - Our Price is just $32995!
Stylish and versatile, this Tiguan can be your family adventure vehicle for both the daily drives and the weekend getaways. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 89,900 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority. Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan