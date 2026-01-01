$7,500+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 108,365 KM
Vehicle Description
In great shape and condition,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....warranty options available ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO
8215 LAWSON ROAD
MILTON ONTARIO
PH:647-281-2241
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
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647-281-2241