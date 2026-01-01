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<html> <p>In great shape and condition,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....warranty options available ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.</p> <br> <p>RELIANCE AUTO </p> <p>8215 LAWSON ROAD </p> <p>MILTON ONTARIO </p> <p>PH:647-281-2241  </p> </html>

2013 Hyundai Veloster

108,365 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Watch This Vehicle
14022426

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
108,365KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD1DU086583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 108,365 KM

Vehicle Description


In great shape and condition,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....warranty options available ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.




RELIANCE AUTO 


8215 LAWSON ROAD 


MILTON ONTARIO 


PH:647-281-2241  


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

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647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
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$7,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2013 Hyundai Veloster