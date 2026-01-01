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<html> <p>Excellent condition, Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....warranty options available ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.</p> <p><b>RELIANCE AUTO </b></p> <p> <b>203-8215 Lawson road </b></p> <p><b> Milton Ontario </b></p> <p><b> ph:647-281-2241  </b></p> </html>

2016 Chevrolet Spark

152,468 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14022381

2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1777600794976
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  4. 1777600796336
  5. 1777600796801
  6. 1777600797229
  7. 1777600797678
  8. 1777600798110
  9. 1777600798538
  10. 1777600798976
  11. 1777600799424
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
152,468KM
Good Condition
VIN KL8CD6SAXGC619250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,468 KM

Vehicle Description


Excellent condition, Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....warranty options available ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.


RELIANCE AUTO 


 203-8215 Lawson road 


 Milton Ontario 


 ph:647-281-2241  


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

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647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
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$7,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2016 Chevrolet Spark