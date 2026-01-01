$7,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark
LT
2016 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....warranty options available ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO
203-8215 Lawson road
Milton Ontario
ph:647-281-2241
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
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647-281-2241