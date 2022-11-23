Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

196,270 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS SKYACTIVE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS SKYACTIVE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

196,270KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9413758
  Stock #: A1925
  VIN: JM3KE4CY6E0404468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,270 KM

Vehicle Description

*ENGINE REMOTE START*CERTTIFIED*GREATE CONDITION* Clean Mazda CX-5 Sport 2.5L AWD Skyactive 4Cyl with AutomaticTransmission has Cruise Control System. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

