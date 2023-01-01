Menu
2014 Nissan Maxima

189,280 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Maxima

2014 Nissan Maxima

V6 SV *NISSAN SERVICE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Maxima

V6 SV *NISSAN SERVICE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

189,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10023639
  • Stock #: A2149
  • VIN: 1N4AA5AP3EC435195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2149
  • Mileage 189,280 KM

Vehicle Description

*42 NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Maxima 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Code, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

