<div>Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Back up camera, Two set of tires,etc…..vehicle is being sold certified.....12 Month Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info.</div>

2016 Chevrolet Spark

198,245 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

198,245KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KL8CB6SA8GC614859

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,245 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
