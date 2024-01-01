$7,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark
LS
2016 Chevrolet Spark
LS
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
198,245KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KL8CB6SA8GC614859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Back up camera, Two set of tires,etc…..vehicle is being sold certified.....12 Month Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
