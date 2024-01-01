Menu
Used 2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 7 Passenger for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

137,253 KM

Details Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg 7 Passenger

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

137,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB8DT706839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 137,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 7 Passenger for sale in Milton, ON
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey