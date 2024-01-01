Menu
<div>Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Backbup camera,<span style=font-size: 1em;>keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.</span></div>

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

165,124 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
LS

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

165,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4JT3AX6DU604959

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Backbup camera,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

