Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*DETAILED SERIVCE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* <span>Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Range Rover Evoque 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Power Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyless Entry, Engine Remote Start, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Meridian Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Paddle Shifters, Panoramic Roof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br /></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.</span></p></pre><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><a href=http://www/ target=_blank>www</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank> automotoinc</a><a name=_Hlk529556975><span> ca</span></a></div>

2016 Land Rover Evoque

150,670 KM

Details Description Features

$18,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Land Rover Evoque

SE PREMIUM CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Evoque

SE PREMIUM CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11264801
  2. 11264801
  3. 11264801
  4. 11264801
  5. 11264801
  6. 11264801
  7. 11264801
  8. 11264801
  9. 11264801
  10. 11264801
  11. 11264801
  12. 11264801
  13. 11264801
  14. 11264801
  15. 11264801
  16. 11264801
  17. 11264801
  18. 11264801
  19. 11264801
  20. 11264801
  21. 11264801
  22. 11264801
  23. 11264801
  24. 11264801
  25. 11264801
  26. 11264801
  27. 11264801
  28. 11264801
  29. 11264801
  30. 11264801
  31. 11264801
  32. 11264801
  33. 11264801
  34. 11264801
  35. 11264801
  36. 11264801
  37. 11264801
  38. 11264801
  39. 11264801
  40. 11264801
  41. 11264801
  42. 11264801
  43. 11264801
  44. 11264801
Contact Seller

$18,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,670KM
Used
VIN SALVP2BG0GH085031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2579
  • Mileage 150,670 KM

Vehicle Description

*DETAILED SERIVCE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Range Rover Evoque 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Power Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyless Entry, Engine Remote Start, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Meridian Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Paddle Shifters, Panoramic Roof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Power Folding Seats
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2015 BMW X5 35i DIESEL 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING PANO ROOF PARKING SENSORS for sale in Milton, ON
2015 BMW X5 35i DIESEL 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING PANO ROOF PARKING SENSORS 166,700 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT CREW SWB 4WD V6 DIESEL *SERVICE RECORDS* 20
2015 RAM 1500 SLT CREW SWB 4WD V6 DIESEL *SERVICE RECORDS* 20" RIMS CAMERA 137,860 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GX SPORT CERTIFIED *SERVICE HISTORY* HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GX SPORT CERTIFIED *SERVICE HISTORY* HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE 137,560 KM $13,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,890

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Evoque