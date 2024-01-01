$17,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Infiniti QX60
V6 3.5L AWD CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEAATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
189,020KM
Used
VIN 5N1DL0MM2HC511575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,020 KM
Vehicle Description
*25 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGER* Very Clean Infiniti QX60 35 V6 AWD With Automatic Transmission*Navigation System, 360 View Camera. Black on Black Leather. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push to Start, Power Heated Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Remote Start, Keyless, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
