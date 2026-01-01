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<html> <p>In great shape and condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....warranty options available ....Price $9950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…View and test drive by appointment only.</p> <p>RELIANCE AUTO </p> <p> 203-8215 Lawson road </p> <p> Milton Ontario </p> <p> ph:647-281-2241  </p> </html>

2017 Kia Rondo

84,321 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Rondo

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14178106

2017 Kia Rondo

LX

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,321KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAHT8A30H7179917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,321 KM

Vehicle Description


In great shape and condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....warranty options available ....Price $9950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…View and test drive by appointment only.


RELIANCE AUTO 


 203-8215 Lawson road 


 Milton Ontario 


 ph:647-281-2241  


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

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647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
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$9,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2017 Kia Rondo