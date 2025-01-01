Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>In great shape and condition,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9550 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.</div><div><br></div><div> RELIANCE AUTO </div><div>8215 LAWSON ROAD </div><div>MILTON ONTARIO </div><div> PH:647-281-2241  </div>

2018 Kia Forte5

177,352 KM

Details Description Features

$9,550

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Forte5

LX+

Watch This Vehicle
13170629

2018 Kia Forte5

LX+

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1762971733
  2. 1762971733
  3. 1762971733
  4. 1762971733
  5. 1762971733
  6. 1762971733
  7. 1762971733
  8. 1762971733
  9. 1762971733
  10. 1762971733
  11. 1762971733
  12. 1762971733
  13. 1762971733
  14. 1762971733
  15. 1762971733
  16. 1762971733
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,352KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAFK5A80J5749131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,352 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9550 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO  PH:647-281-2241  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 216,352 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 153,325 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi A4 Premium for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Audi A4 Premium 117,325 KM SOLD

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,550

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2018 Kia Forte5