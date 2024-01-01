Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Subaru WRX 2.0L Turbo AWD with 6SP Manual Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Back Up Camera</span><span>, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca </a></div>

2018 Subaru WRX

119,440 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Subaru WRX

PREMUIM CAERIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

PREMUIM CAERIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11117611
  2. 11117611
  3. 11117611
  4. 11117611
  5. 11117611
  6. 11117611
  7. 11117611
  8. 11117611
  9. 11117611
  10. 11117611
  11. 11117611
  12. 11117611
  13. 11117611
  14. 11117611
  15. 11117611
  16. 11117611
  17. 11117611
  18. 11117611
  19. 11117611
  20. 11117611
  21. 11117611
  22. 11117611
  23. 11117611
  24. 11117611
  25. 11117611
  26. 11117611
  27. 11117611
  28. 11117611
  29. 11117611
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
119,440KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1A60J9801932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2524
  • Mileage 119,440 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Subaru WRX 2.0L Turbo AWD with 6SP Manual Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 144,440 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD TECH PKG CERTIFIED 7 PSSNGRS *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD TECH PKG CERTIFIED 7 PSSNGRS *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF 209,505 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLIND SPOT ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLIND SPOT ALLOYS 195,470 KM $14,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru WRX