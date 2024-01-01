$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4L 6SP MANUAL *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,460KM
Used
VIN 3VWN57BUXKM014596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2489
- Mileage 171,460 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*V.W SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI with 6SP Manual has Heated Seats, Alloys. Black on Black Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
