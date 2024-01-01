Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*V.W SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI with 6SP Manual has Heated Seats, Alloys. Black on Black Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975></a></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><a href=http://www/ target=_blank>www</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank> automotoinc</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/><span> ca</span></a></div>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

171,460 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4L 6SP MANUAL *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4L 6SP MANUAL *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10970927
  2. 10970927
  3. 10970927
  4. 10970927
  5. 10970927
  6. 10970927
  7. 10970927
  8. 10970927
  9. 10970927
  10. 10970927
  11. 10970927
  12. 10970927
  13. 10970927
  14. 10970927
  15. 10970927
  16. 10970927
  17. 10970927
  18. 10970927
  19. 10970927
  20. 10970927
  21. 10970927
  22. 10970927
  23. 10970927
  24. 10970927
  25. 10970927
  26. 10970927
  27. 10970927
  28. 10970927
  29. 10970927
  30. 10970927
  31. 10970927
  32. 10970927
  33. 10970927
  34. 10970927
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
171,460KM
Used
VIN 3VWN57BUXKM014596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2489
  • Mileage 171,460 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*V.W SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI with 6SP Manual has Heated Seats, Alloys. Black on Black Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 V8 ELEVATION LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA CRUISE for sale in Milton, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 V8 ELEVATION LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA CRUISE 111,085 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee 3.2l V6 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee 3.2l V6 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 158,340 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport | SVR | DEALER MAINTAINED | CERTIFIED | 550 HP | WHITE & BLACK INTERIOR for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport | SVR | DEALER MAINTAINED | CERTIFIED | 550 HP | WHITE & BLACK INTERIOR 131,295 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta