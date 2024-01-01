$3,099+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Honda Civic
DX-G
2006 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,099
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFA16336H004225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
✅️ 6 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY!
✅️ SAFETY CERTIFIED & RUST PROOFED
✅️ $3,099+HST/LICENSING
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2006 HONDA CIVIC
347,000KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$3,099+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
✅️ SAFETY CERTIFIED & RUST PROOFED
✅️ $3,099+HST/LICENSING
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2006 HONDA CIVIC
347,000KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$3,099+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Komfort Motors
2007 Toyota Camry LE 0 KM $5,949 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic LX 233,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic SI 56,889 KM $28,549 + tax & lic
Email Komfort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,099
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2006 Honda Civic