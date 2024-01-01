Menu
✅️ 6 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY!<div><br></div><div>✅️ SAFETY CERTIFIED & RUST PROOFED </div><div><br></div><div>✅️ $3,099+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ </div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW TIRES ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>2006 HONDA CIVIC</div><div><br></div><div>347,000KM</div><div><br></div><div>*ALL POWER FEATURES*</div><div><br></div><div>$3,099+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>NO WALK INS</div><div><br></div><div>APPOINTMENT ONLY</div><div><br></div><div>PLEASE CALL</div><div><br></div><div>647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div>

2006 Honda Civic

0 KM

$3,099

+ tax & licensing
Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
VIN 2HGFA16336H004225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

