$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 BMW 5 Series
535i xDrive
2011 BMW 5 Series
535i xDrive
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
226,170KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAFU7C55BC873854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,170 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
✅️30 DAY/UNLIMITED KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY✅️
$13,999+HST/LICENSING
*AWD
*BACK UP CAM
*SUNROOF
*HEATED SEATS
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2011 BMW 535XI
226,000KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$13,999+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
$13,999+HST/LICENSING
*AWD
*BACK UP CAM
*SUNROOF
*HEATED SEATS
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2011 BMW 535XI
226,000KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$13,999+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Komfort Motors
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 178,000 KM $5,499 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION 175,326 KM $4,299 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fiesta SE 187,300 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Email Komfort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2011 BMW 5 Series