Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>✅️30 DAY/UNLIMITED KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY✅️</div><div><br></div><div>$13,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>*AWD</div><div><br></div><div>*BACK UP CAM</div><div><br></div><div>*SUNROOF</div><div><br></div><div>*HEATED SEATS</div><div><br></div><div>+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ </div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW TIRES <span style=font-size: 1em;>✅️</span></div><div><br></div><div>2011 BMW 535XI</div><div><br></div><div>226,000KM</div><div><br></div><div>*ALL POWER FEATURES*</div><div><br></div><div>$13,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>NO WALK INS</div><div><br></div><div>APPOINTMENT ONLY</div><div><br></div><div>PLEASE CALL</div><div><br></div><div>647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2011 BMW 5 Series

226,170 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1710856174
  2. 1710856174
  3. 1710856174
  4. 1710856174
  5. 1710856174
  6. 1710856174
  7. 1710856174
  8. 1710856174
  9. 1710856174
  10. 1710856174
  11. 1710856174
  12. 1710856174
  13. 1710856174
  14. 1710856174
  15. 1710856174
  16. 1710856174
  17. 1710856174
  18. 1710856174
  19. 1710856174
  20. 1710856174
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
226,170KM
Used
VIN WBAFU7C55BC873854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,170 KM

Vehicle Description

✅️30 DAY/UNLIMITED KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY✅️
$13,999+HST/LICENSING
*AWD
*BACK UP CAM
*SUNROOF
*HEATED SEATS
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ 
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2011 BMW 535XI
226,000KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$13,999+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 178,000 KM $5,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION 175,326 KM $4,299 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Fiesta SE 187,300 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 5 Series