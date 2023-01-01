SOLD
2006 Toyota Matrix
XR
2006 Toyota Matrix
XR
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E46C565214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
$5999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY+FREE OIL CHANGE!+FREE RUSTPROOFING!
2006 TOYOTA MATRIX XR AUTO
*CLEAN CARFAX*
*ONE OWNER*
*TWO SETS OF KEYS*
*SUNROOF*
*BLUETOOTH MUSIC & HANDSFREE CALLING*
*BODY MINT*
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$5999+HST/LICENSING
NO HIDDEN FEES
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORSWWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Mechanical
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2006 Toyota Matrix