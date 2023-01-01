Menu
<div>$5999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY</div><div>+FREE OIL CHANGE!</div><div>+FREE RUSTPROOFING!</div><div><br></div><div>2006 TOYOTA MATRIX XR AUTO</div><div><br></div><div>*CLEAN CARFAX*</div><div><br></div><div>*ONE OWNER*</div><div><br></div><div>*TWO SETS OF KEYS*</div><div><br></div><div>*SUNROOF*</div><div><br></div><div>*BLUETOOTH MUSIC & HANDSFREE CALLING*</div><div><br></div><div>*BODY MINT*</div><div><br></div><div>*ALL POWER FEATURES*</div><div><br></div><div>$5999+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>NO HIDDEN FEES</div><div><br></div><div>NO WALK INS</div><div><br></div><div>APPOINTMENT ONLY</div><div><br></div><div>PLEASE CALL</div><div>647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS</div><div>WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div>

2006 Toyota Matrix

0 KM

SOLD

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E46C565214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

$5999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY+FREE OIL CHANGE!+FREE RUSTPROOFING!
2006 TOYOTA MATRIX XR AUTO
*CLEAN CARFAX*
*ONE OWNER*
*TWO SETS OF KEYS*
*SUNROOF*
*BLUETOOTH MUSIC & HANDSFREE CALLING*
*BODY MINT*
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$5999+HST/LICENSING
NO HIDDEN FEES
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORSWWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

