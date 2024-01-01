$7,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Audi A3
Premium No Accident Panoramic Roof Heated Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
195,328KM
Used
VIN WAUNF78P77A174860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13587FA
- Mileage 195,328 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Audi A3 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This hatchback has 195,328 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Additional Features
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
