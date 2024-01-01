Menu
New Arrival! This 2007 Audi A3 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga. <br><br>-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.<br> <br>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br> <br>This hatchback has 195,328 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2007 Audi A3

195,328 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing

2007 Audi A3

195,328 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,328KM
Used
VIN WAUNF78P77A174860

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13587FA
  • Mileage 195,328 KM

New Arrival! This 2007 Audi A3 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This hatchback has 195,328 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Additional Features

Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player

905-670-XXXX

