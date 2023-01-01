2007 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,999 + taxes & licensing
1 1 5 , 6 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10553208

10553208 VIN: JM1BK32F171703617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,652 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers

