$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
115,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10553208
- VIN: JM1BK32F171703617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,652 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM!!
AUTOMATIC
SAFETIED
EXCELLENT CONDITION
POWER WINDOWS
$5999+HST INCLUDES SAFETY
NO HIDDEN FEES
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORSWWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Komfort Motors
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5