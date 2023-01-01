Menu
2007 Mazda MAZDA3

115,652 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

GX

GX

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

115,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553208
  • VIN: JM1BK32F171703617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,652 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 MAZDA 3 GX
LOW KM!!
AUTOMATIC
SAFETIED
EXCELLENT CONDITION
POWER WINDOWS
$5999+HST INCLUDES SAFETY
NO HIDDEN FEES
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORSWWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-XXXX

647-685-3345

