Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2007 Toyota Camry

0 KM

Details Features

$5,949

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1710280220
  2. 1710280220
  3. 1710280220
  4. 1710280220
  5. 1710280220
  6. 1710280220
  7. 1710280220
  8. 1710280220
  9. 1710280220
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,949

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 4T1BE46K87U037788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2019 Honda Civic SI for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Honda Civic SI 0 KM $28,549 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Toyota Yaris LE 0 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Honda Civic EX-L for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 277,000 KM SOLD

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,949

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry