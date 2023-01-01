$6,299+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
DX-A
Location
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10520631
- VIN: 2HGFG12239H005343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC
Only 195 000km!
CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY
NEW TIRES
NEW BRAKES
Ready to drive home!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
