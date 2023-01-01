Menu
2009 Honda Civic

195,000 KM

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2009 Honda Civic

DX-A

Location

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520631
  • VIN: 2HGFG12239H005343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Civic DX Coupe!
AUTOMATIC
Only 195 000km!
CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY
NEW TIRES
NEW BRAKES
Ready to drive home!
$6299+hst/licensing6476853345John Taraboulsi1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5Mississauga, ONKomfortMotors Inc


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

