2012 Acura MDX

$12,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 2 , 5 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9844085

9844085 Stock #: 11745A

11745A VIN: 2HNYD2H83CH003191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards Roof Rails CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Liftgate Front/rear splash guards Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer PWR TAILGATE Rear roofline spoiler LED taillamps Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close Safety Heated Mirrors Active front headrests 3-point rear seatbelts Child-proof rear door locks Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Blind spot sensor Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection 3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor 3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-wrapped shift knob Maintenance Minder system Exterior temp indicator Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down HomeLink remote system Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors Multi-info display Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer (4) cargo tie-down anchors Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt High beam halogen headlamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Rear DVD Entertainment Integrated glass antenna Mechanical Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Front vented/rear solid disc brakes Variable pwr rack & pinion steering Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm Trailer stability assist Battery management system Dual outlet exhaust Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) 3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine HD automatic transmission oil cooler Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL 3RD ROW Auto-levelling headlamps Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers P255/50R19 all-season tires High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row) Power Tilt Wheel Active Damper System AM / FM / CD Player Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights Info display w/date, time, compass Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, sun position detection, (2) memory settings 6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9" display, integrated remote, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI* Vented/Cooled Seats Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, blind spot info system, (2) memory settings Fold Flat Seats 19" x 8.5" alloy wheels 8-way pwr heated/cooled front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support, (2) memory settings

