2012 Acura MDX
Elite Sunroof Leather DVD Navigation Backup Camera
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
272,553KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9844085
- Stock #: 11745A
- VIN: 2HNYD2H83CH003191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 272,553 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Front/rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
PWR TAILGATE
Rear roofline spoiler
LED taillamps
Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Active front headrests
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Blind spot sensor
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
Exterior temp indicator
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
HomeLink remote system
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Multi-info display
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
(4) cargo tie-down anchors
Windows
Sunroof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
High beam halogen headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment
Integrated glass antenna
Mechanical
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
Trailer stability assist
Battery management system
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
3RD ROW
Auto-levelling headlamps
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
P255/50R19 all-season tires
High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)
Power Tilt Wheel
Active Damper System
AM / FM / CD Player
Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights
Info display w/date, time, compass
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, sun position detection, (2) memory settings
6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters
DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9" display, integrated remote, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*
Vented/Cooled Seats
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, blind spot info system, (2) memory settings
Fold Flat Seats
19" x 8.5" alloy wheels
8-way pwr heated/cooled front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support, (2) memory settings
