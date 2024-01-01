Menu
2012 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY EDITION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 153K!!! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ECO MODE, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, XM SAT, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ALLOY RIMS, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 647-740-9312

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

2012 Cadillac SRX

153,000 KM

$12,650

+ tax & licensing
Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
VIN 3GYFNDE3XCS647325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY EDITION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 153K!!! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ECO MODE, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, XM SAT, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ALLOY RIMS, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Computer
CENTRE CONSOLE
STEERING WHEEL
Illuminated Entry System
Cargo Security Shade
Electronic immobilizer
Seatback net map pockets
Smoker's package -inc: lighter & ashtray
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
8-way pwr front passenger seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Trailer Sway Control
Chrome Roof Rails
Twilight sentinel
Automatic light control

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console
engine coolant temperature gauge

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual zone

Safety

Air Bags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
parking brake
Hill start assist
Rear view camera system -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped
intelligent brake assist
Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from centre console
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: individual tire pressure read out

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Windows

Privacy glass on rear doors

Mechanical

3.39 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

Steering
SUNSHADES
Wheels
Automatic
DOHC
battery
fuel
vehicle information
alternator
Oil Pressure Gauge
MIRRORS
Rear bench
cargo
ENGINE
mat
brakes
3.6L V6
seatbelts
outside mirrors
Front
steering column
Dual-stage
Luxury Collection
Theft Deterrent
SEATS
VVT
DIFFERENTIAL
LED
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Fuel consumption
EXHAUST SYSTEM
WINDOWS
all season
Defogger
Glass
Tires
body colour
blackwall
exterior rear-view
Lights
leather-wrapped
dual with chrome tips
3-spoke
Synthetic oil
Aluminum
150 amp
Rear View
DI
electronic limited slip
UltraView
vehicle personalization features
compact
H-rated
rear express down
E85 FLEXFUEL
tail lights
auto dimming -inc: OnStar controls
full tank of fuel at time of delivery
PWR
audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
manual tilt & telescopic adjustable
pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout
rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger
Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories
located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area
driver & front passenger -inc: extendable illuminated dimmable vanity mirrors
ticket flap
leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding
armrest & cup holders
low profile head restraints & reclining back
solar ray -inc: tinted
rear quarters & lift gate
double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows
tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade
rack & pinion
4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear proportioning
driver side auto dimming
hydraulic
driver & passenger -inc: airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
front row side impact
front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners
load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters
rear bench seat -inc: 3 point
all positions w/outboard comfort guides
Wood trim package -inc: sapele wood on door
heated wood steering wheel & shift knob
18 X 8 (457mm x 203mm) ultra bright aluminum
7-spoke
P235/65R-18
Spare tire & wheel -inc: located under rear cargo floor
jack & wheel wrench
headlamps -inc: tungsten halogen
windshield wiper activated
side markers -inc: indicator lights
three flash to pass for lane change
pwr -inc: pwr folding
8-way pwr driver seat -inc: manual adjustable thigh support
pass-through (reclining rear remote release)
floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated arm rest
Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer
tachometer & fuel gauge
primary PRNDL & driver information centre
Driver information centre -inc: exterior temperature
compass GM oil life monitoring system
Memory package -inc: recalls 2 presets for pwr driver seat
driver personalization features & pwr adjustable pedals (if equipped)
retained accessory -inc: radio & windows
after key off
Air filtration system -inc: particulate filter
rear floor & rear console ducts
maintenance free -inc: run-down protection
4-wheel independent -inc: monotube rear struts
switch operated electric
Oil
roof mounted hexband

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2012 Cadillac SRX