2012 Cadillac SRX
AWD 4dr Luxury Edition | Back-Up Camera | Fully Loaded
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY EDITION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 153K!!! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ECO MODE, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, XM SAT, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ALLOY RIMS, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-740-9312
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Rahman Motors
