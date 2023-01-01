$9,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10103613
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG1CT288146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 DODGE JOURNEY,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!
ONE OWNER
PUSH BUTTON START
ALLOY WHEELS
Comes with the following options:
KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
