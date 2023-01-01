Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

215,317 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

  1. 9478830
  2. 9478830
  3. 9478830
  4. 9478830
  5. 9478830
  6. 9478830
  7. 9478830
  8. 9478830
  9. 9478830
  10. 9478830
  11. 9478830
  12. 9478830
  13. 9478830
  14. 9478830
  15. 9478830
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

215,317KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9478830
  • Stock #: 2235
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F49CH113800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2235
  • Mileage 215,317 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $150.00 VALUE


All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.


Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can also see every car for sale at www.alineusedcars.ca. You can reach us on our main line at 905-273-3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.


Amanda:  647-858-6288


Peter:  416-705-5866


3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga


www.alineusedcars.ca


905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A-Line Automotive

2012 Honda Civic 4dr...
 215,317 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 AWD 4dr ...
 188,303 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Altima 4...
 211,102 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Email A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-3734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory