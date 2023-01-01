2012 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 3 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9478830

9478830 Stock #: 2235

2235 VIN: 2HGFB2F49CH113800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2235

Mileage 215,317 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.