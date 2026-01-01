Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br />WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE <br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. BACKUP CAMERA,SUNROOF,NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Dodge Dart

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT 4dr Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
14233734

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT 4dr Sedan

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 14233734
  2. 14233734
  3. 14233734
  4. 14233734
  5. 14233734
  6. 14233734
  7. 14233734
  8. 14233734
  9. 14233734
  10. 14233734
  11. 14233734
  12. 14233734
  13. 14233734
  14. 14233734
  15. 14233734
  16. 14233734
  17. 14233734
  18. 14233734
  19. 14233734
  20. 14233734
  21. 14233734
  22. 14233734
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
159,000KM
VIN 1C3CDFBA2DD315525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1C3CDFBA2DD315525
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. BACKUP CAMERA,SUNROOF,NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic 199,000 KM $5,920 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart SXT 4dr Sedan for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Dodge Dart SXT 4dr Sedan 159,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 5dr Hatchback Automatic GL *Ltd Avail* for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 5dr Hatchback Automatic GL *Ltd Avail* 213,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Dodge Dart