$6,800+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Acadia
SLT No Accident Bose Leather Navigation Dual Sunroof Keyless Entry
2013 GMC Acadia
SLT No Accident Bose Leather Navigation Dual Sunroof Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
204,801KM
VIN 1GKKRRED6DJ144168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15591FA
- Mileage 204,801 KM
Vehicle Description
With impressive seating capacity and a huge volume of cargo space, the GMC Acadia is an ideal vehicle for families on the go. This 2013 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The 2013 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. This SUV has 204,285 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
The 2013 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. This SUV has 204,285 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Child security rear door locks
Tire pressure monitor *Does not apply to spare tire*
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions
Rear vision camera -inc: integrated radio display
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Airbags, frontal driver and passenger airbags, dual-stage
Rear park assist, ultrasonic -inc: audible warning
Airbags, 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact
Airbags, front row thorax side impact, seat mounted driver and passenger
Airbags, suppression and passenger detecting system
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
Cargo storage, under rear floor
Defogger, rear window electric
Power windows, express down driver with rear disable
Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable
Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors
Universal home remote, programmable
Mirror, rearview, auto-dimming with OnStar controls
Lighting, interior ambient light pipe in instrument panel
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temperature indicator, compass, GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information
Seating, 3rd row, manual bench seat, 60/40 split
Console, front centre -inc: (2) cupholders, storage, 12V accessory pwr outlet
Instrumentation, analog -inc: speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer
Instrumentation, GM low oil warning
Power outlet, 12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Acoustic package insulation
Door handles, chrome
Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass
Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Lights, automatic on-off
Lights, dual halogen projector lamp
Mirrors, manual fold
Roof rails, silver painted rails with black end caps
Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers
Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal
Mouldings, body coloured, body side
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Spare tire, compact
Liftgate, power
Spoiler, body coloured
Mirrors, integral blind spot mirror
Lights, front projector beam halogen fog lights
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
JACK ASSEMBLY
Alternator, 170 amp
Axle, rear, 3.16 ratio
Engine, 3.6L V6, direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing
Suspension system, 4 wheel independent
Steering, power with variable assist
2908 kg (6411 lbs) GVWR
Exhaust system, dual with downturn tailpipe
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Antenna, hex fixed
Audio system, rear seat audio controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), controls for volume, station selection and media
Steering wheel, controls, audio and phone
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
3RD ROW
AM / FM / CD Player
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist and hill hold assist
Seating, 1st row, heated driver and passenger
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2013 GMC Acadia