2014 Dodge Journey
SXT 7-Passenger No Accident Cruise Control Keyless Entry
120,163KM
Used
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG7ET111877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,163 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2014 Dodge Journey is for sale today in Mississauga.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 120,163 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Journey's trim level is SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, fog lamps, an overhead console, touring suspension, a trip computer, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with an aux jack and a remote USB port, power windows, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4.3" Touch Screen Display
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
air
rear air
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Block Heater
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.28 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Cloth Seats
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
3RD ROW
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Fold Flat Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
