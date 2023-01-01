2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

$12,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 1 , 2 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10042413

10042413 Stock #: 12257A

12257A VIN: WVGJV7AX6FW513555

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12257A

Mileage 191,234 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio Theft Deterrent Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode 3.45 Axle Ratio 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection 64 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs) Full-Time All-Wheel 521.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Premium audio system 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake Tires: 235/55R17 H AS Wheels: 7J x 17" Fortaleza Alloy AM / FM / CD Player Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height and reach, manual recline w/adjustable lumbar support, lockable head restraints and passenger seat fold flat function

