✅️ 6 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY!<div><br></div><div>✅️ SAFETY CERTIFIED & RUST PROOFED </div><div><br></div><div>✅️ $7,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ </div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW TIRES ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>2016 FORD FIESTA SE</div><div><br></div><div>187,300KM</div><div><br></div><div>*ALL POWER FEATURES*</div><div><br></div><div>$7,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>NO WALK INS</div><div><br></div><div>APPOINTMENT ONLY</div><div><br></div><div>PLEASE CALL</div><div><br></div><div>647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
187,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ9GM108930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,300 KM

Vehicle Description

✅️ 6 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY!
✅️ SAFETY CERTIFIED & RUST PROOFED 
✅️ $7,999+HST/LICENSING
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ 
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2016 FORD FIESTA SE
187,300KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$7,999+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

