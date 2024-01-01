$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford Fiesta
SE
2016 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
187,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FADP4EJ9GM108930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
✅️ 6 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY!
✅️ SAFETY CERTIFIED & RUST PROOFED
✅️ $7,999+HST/LICENSING
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2016 FORD FIESTA SE
187,300KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$7,999+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
✅️ SAFETY CERTIFIED & RUST PROOFED
✅️ $7,999+HST/LICENSING
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2016 FORD FIESTA SE
187,300KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$7,999+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Komfort Motors
2019 Honda Civic SI 0 KM $28,549 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Yaris LE 0 KM SOLD
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 277,000 KM SOLD
Email Komfort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2016 Ford Fiesta