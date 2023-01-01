$42,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Titan
XD PRO-4X*Just Arrived*
Location
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
81,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9474411
- Stock #: 2212022A
- VIN: 1N6BA1F47GN501306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Stock # 2212022A
- Mileage 81,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Engine: 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel
Monotone Paint Application
Base Package
Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Automatic
