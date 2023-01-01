Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Titan

81,900 KM

Details Features

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Titan

2016 Nissan Titan

XD PRO-4X*Just Arrived*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Titan

XD PRO-4X*Just Arrived*

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 9474411
  2. 9474411
  3. 9474411
  4. 9474411
  5. 9474411
  6. 9474411
  7. 9474411
  8. 9474411
  9. 9474411
  10. 9474411
  11. 9474411
  12. 9474411
  13. 9474411
  14. 9474411
  15. 9474411
  16. 9474411
  17. 9474411
Contact Seller

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

81,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9474411
  • Stock #: 2212022A
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F47GN501306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 2212022A
  • Mileage 81,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Engine: 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel
Monotone Paint Application
Base Package
Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2022 Toyota Tacoma *...
 6,200 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE*...
 74,237 KM
$31,989 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 109,999 KM
$34,555 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory