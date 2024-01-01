$31,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab Limited Fully Loaded
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK
- Interior Colour Tabacco
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,907 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE SPEC, BLACK LIMITED FULLY LOADED, VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / BACK ASSIST / TOUCH SCREEN / TRAILING PACKAGE / SMART KEY & KEYLESS PUSH START / TWO TONE SPORT WHEELS / BED LINER / TONNEAU COVER / RUNNING BOARDS WHEEL FLYERS / HEATED FRONT SEATS / LED LIGHTING.
SHARP CLASS LEADING DESIGN TRUCK, LOVED & BABY SITED BY PERSONAL OWNERSHIP SINCE 2016 ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT (VERIFIED ), MANY APPEARANCE ACCESSORIES ADDED BY OWNER AS WELL
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
