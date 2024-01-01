Menu
RARE SPEC, BLACK LIMITED FULLY LOADED, VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / BACK ASSIST / TOUCH SCREEN / TRAILING PACKAGE / SMART KEY & KEYLESS PUSH START / TWO TONE SPORT WHEELS / BED LINER / TONNEAU COVER / RUNNING BOARDS WHEEL FLYERS / HEATED FRONT SEATS / LED LIGHTING.

SHARP CLASS LEADING DESIGN TRUCK, LOVED & BABY SITED BY  PERSONAL OWNERSHIP SINCE 2016 ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT (VERIFIED ), MANY APPEARANCE ACCESSORIES ADDED BY OWNER AS WELL 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

2016 Toyota Tacoma

191,907 KM

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab Limited Fully Loaded

11913329

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab Limited Fully Loaded

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,907KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFHZ5BN9GX005617

  • Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK
  • Interior Colour Tabacco
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,907 KM

RARE SPEC, BLACK LIMITED FULLY LOADED, VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / BACK ASSIST / TOUCH SCREEN / TRAILING PACKAGE / SMART KEY & KEYLESS PUSH START / TWO TONE SPORT WHEELS / BED LINER / TONNEAU COVER / RUNNING BOARDS WHEEL FLYERS / HEATED FRONT SEATS / LED LIGHTING.

SHARP CLASS LEADING DESIGN TRUCK, LOVED & BABY SITED BY  PERSONAL OWNERSHIP SINCE 2016 ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT (VERIFIED ), MANY APPEARANCE ACCESSORIES ADDED BY OWNER AS WELL 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 Toyota Tacoma