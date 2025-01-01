Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-color: #ffffff;> Outstanding Shape & Condition Triple Black Top Of Line The Line Truck, Black Exterior Chrome Package, Black Leather Interior Seats, Heated Front Seats, Backup Assist, Led Lighting, Spray-In Bedliner With Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, New Brakes & Good Rubber, Keyless Entry, Etc.</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>No Reported Accidents Or Damage According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Crew Cab 4WD V8 5.3 Litres Engine 6 Speed Transmission.  </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

196,151 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Triple Black LTZ

Watch This Vehicle
12059146

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Triple Black LTZ

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1735836689
  2. 1735836689
  3. 1735836689
  4. 1735836689
  5. 1735836690
  6. 1735836688
  7. 1735836689
  8. 1735836690
  9. 1735836689
  10. 1735836690
  11. 1735836689
  12. 1735836689
  13. 1735836690
  14. 1735836689
  15. 1735836689
  16. 1735836689
  17. 1735836691
  18. 1735836691
  19. 1735836689
  20. 1735836689
  21. 1735836689
  22. 1735836690
  23. 1735836690
  24. 1735836690
  25. 1735836690
  26. 1735836690
  27. 1735836690
  28. 1735836690
  29. 1735836690
  30. 1735836691
  31. 1735836691
  32. 1735836691
  33. 1735836693
  34. 1735836692
  35. 1735836691
  36. 1735836692
  37. 1735836691
  38. 1735836691
  39. 1735836691
  40. 1735836692
  41. 1735836690
  42. 1735836692
  43. 1735836692
  44. 1735836692
  45. 1735836692
  46. 1735836693
  47. 1735836692
  48. 1735836692
  49. 1735836692
  50. 1735836692
  51. 1735836692
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,151KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC8HG495633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,151 KM

Vehicle Description

 Outstanding Shape & Condition Triple Black Top Of Line The Line Truck, Black Exterior Chrome Package, Black Leather Interior Seats, Heated Front Seats, Backup Assist, Led Lighting, Spray-In Bedliner With Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, New Brakes & Good Rubber, Keyless Entry, Etc.

No Reported Accidents Or Damage According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Crew Cab 4WD V8 5.3 Litres Engine 6 Speed Transmission.  

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Triple Black LTZ for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Triple Black LTZ 196,151 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB XLT 6.5 FOOT BOX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB XLT 6.5 FOOT BOX 165,233 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 6.5 Ft Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 6.5 Ft Box 134,142 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500