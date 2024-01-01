$18,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
4dr CVT LX w/Honda Sensing
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,350 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Civic LX - Excellent Condition - $18,999
Location: Mississauga, ON
Price: $18,999
Mileage: 125,350 KMS
Transmission: Automatic
Exterior Color: Grey
Interior Color: Black
VIN: 2HGFC2F64HH013688
Description:
For sale is a 2017 Honda Civic LX in excellent condition. This reliable and fuel-efficient sedan is perfect for daily commutes or long drives. The car has been well-maintained and comes with a clean title, no accidents, and a complete service history. It's equipped with a powerful yet economical 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, delivering great performance and superior fuel efficiency.
Features:
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Heated Seats
- Automatic Transmission
- Keyless Entry
- 7-inch Display Screen
- Steering Wheel Controls
- USB & Auxiliary Inputs
- Power Windows and Mirrors
- Cruise Control
Contact us to book your next test drive!
