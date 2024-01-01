Menu
<p><strong>2017 Honda Civic LX - Excellent Condition - $18,999</strong><br /><strong>Location</strong>: Mississauga, ON<br /><strong>Price</strong>: $18,999</p><p><strong>Mileage</strong>: 125,350 KMS<br /><strong>Transmission</strong>: Automatic<br /><strong>Exterior Color</strong>: Grey<br /><strong>Interior Color</strong>: Black<br /><strong>VIN</strong>: <span style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center;>2HGFC2F64HH013688</span></p><p><strong>Description</strong>:<br />For sale is a 2017 Honda Civic LX in excellent condition. This reliable and fuel-efficient sedan is perfect for daily commutes or long drives. The car has been well-maintained and comes with a clean title, no accidents, and a complete service history. Its equipped with a powerful yet economical 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, delivering great performance and superior fuel efficiency.</p><p><strong>Features</strong>:</p><ul><li>Backup Camera</li><li>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li>Heated Seats</li><li>Automatic Transmission</li><li>Keyless Entry</li><li>7-inch Display Screen</li><li>Steering Wheel Controls</li><li>USB & Auxiliary Inputs</li><li>Power Windows and Mirrors</li><li>Cruise Control</li></ul><p>Contact us to book your next test drive!</p>

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F64HH013688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

