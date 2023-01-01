Menu
2017 Land Rover Evoque

69,317 KM

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2017 Land Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE Dynamic

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE Dynamic

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10014432
  Stock #: 222170B
  VIN: SALVD2BG5HH180534

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Stock # 222170B
  Mileage 69,317 KM

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this?

*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*

*FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!)

We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New & Used vehicles in inventory!

Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers!

WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY "NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!" Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks

Serving,Toronto,Mississauga,Oakville,Hamilton,Niagara,Kingston,Oshawa, Ajax, Markham, Brampton, Barrie, Vaughan, Parry Sound, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Northern Ontario! We have nearly 1000 new and used vehicles available to choose from.

Peel Chrysler in Mississauga, Ontario serves and delivers to buyers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197. 

All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key. 


Monotone Paint Application

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-XXXX

905-278-6181

