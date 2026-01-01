$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GT
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GT
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,427 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT | One Owner | Fuel Efficient SUV 🔥
💲 17,950 + Tax & Licensing
✅ One Owner 👤
✅ Carfax Verified 📋
✅ 125,000 KM
✅ Excellent Fuel Economy ⛽
✅ Heated Seats 🔥
✅ Backup Camera 📸
✅ Bluetooth 📱
✅ Heated seats all around 🔥
✅ Leather seats
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is the perfect daily driver with Mazda reliability, great fuel economy, and modern features.
🌟 Features:
✔ 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine
✔ Heated Seats 🔥
✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ Bluetooth Audio & Calling 📱
✔ Heads up Display!
✔ Touchscreen Display
✔ Air Conditioning ❄️
✔ Split Folding Rear Seats 📦
💳 Financing Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Available
MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Phone: 905-808-1198
Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
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