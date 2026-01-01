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<p class=isSelectedEnd>🔥 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT | One Owner | Fuel Efficient SUV 🔥</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>💲 17,950 + Tax & Licensing</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✅ One Owner 👤<br>✅  Carfax Verified 📋<br>✅ 125,000 KM<br>✅ Excellent Fuel Economy ⛽<br>✅ Heated Seats 🔥<br>✅ Backup Camera 📸<br>✅ Bluetooth 📱<br>✅ Heated seats all around 🔥<br>✅ Leather seats </p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Looking for a reliable, stylish, and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is the perfect daily driver with Mazda reliability, great fuel economy, and modern features.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🌟 Features:</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine<br>✔ Heated Seats 🔥<br>✔ Backup Camera 📸<br>✔ Bluetooth Audio & Calling 📱<br>✔ Heads up Display!<br>✔ Touchscreen Display<br>✔ Air Conditioning ❄️<br>✔ Split Folding Rear Seats 📦</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>💳 Financing Available<br>🛡️ Extended Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</strong><br>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12<br>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p><strong>Phone:</strong> 905-808-1198<br><strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p>

2017 Mazda CX-5

125,427 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Watch This Vehicle
14343140.819714142?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=33498

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,427KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBDL6H0173810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,427 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT | One Owner | Fuel Efficient SUV 🔥

💲 17,950 + Tax & Licensing

✅ One Owner 👤
✅  Carfax Verified 📋
✅ 125,000 KM
✅ Excellent Fuel Economy ⛽
✅ Heated Seats 🔥
✅ Backup Camera 📸
✅ Bluetooth 📱
✅ Heated seats all around 🔥
✅ Leather seats 

Looking for a reliable, stylish, and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is the perfect daily driver with Mazda reliability, great fuel economy, and modern features.

🌟 Features:

✔ 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine
✔ Heated Seats 🔥
✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ Bluetooth Audio & Calling 📱
✔ Heads up Display!
✔ Touchscreen Display
✔ Air Conditioning ❄️
✔ Split Folding Rear Seats 📦

💳 Financing Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Available

 

MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

Phone: 905-808-1198
Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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(905) 808 1198

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$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2017 Mazda CX-5