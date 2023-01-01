$23,999+ tax & licensing
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat
905-278-6181
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
Cooper S (M6)*Just Arrived*
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
99,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9474408
- Stock #: 222097A
- VIN: WMWLU5C56H2E83113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 99,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Sport Seats
Passenger Seat Height Adjustment
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 2.0L I-4 16V Twin Power Turbocharged
Monotone Paint Application
Wheels: 17'' x 7.5'' Vent Spoke Silver
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6