2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

99,950 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper S (M6)*Just Arrived*

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper S (M6)*Just Arrived*

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9474408
  Stock #: 222097A
  VIN: WMWLU5C56H2E83113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 99,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Sport Seats
Passenger Seat Height Adjustment
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 2.0L I-4 16V Twin Power Turbocharged
Monotone Paint Application
Wheels: 17'' x 7.5'' Vent Spoke Silver

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

