$15,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Maxima
REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,REMOTE START,LEATHER,HEATED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 NISSAN MAXIMA,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,REMOTE START,LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!
Comes with the following options:
REAR CAMERA
NAVIGATION
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
PUSH BUTTON START
POWER TRUNK
POWER SEATS
BLUETOOTH
ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
