2017 NISSAN MAXIMA,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,REMOTE START,LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!

Comes with the following options:

REAR CAMERA

NAVIGATION

LEATHER

HEATED SEATS

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

PUSH BUTTON START

POWER TRUNK

POWER SEATS

BLUETOOTH

ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available ! 

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

2017 Nissan Maxima

161,000 KM

Details

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Maxima

REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,REMOTE START,LEATHER,HEATED

2017 Nissan Maxima

REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,REMOTE START,LEATHER,HEATED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AA6AP6HC407675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 NISSAN MAXIMA,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,REMOTE START,LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!

Comes with the following options:

REAR CAMERA

NAVIGATION

LEATHER

HEATED SEATS

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

PUSH BUTTON START

POWER TRUNK

POWER SEATS

BLUETOOTH

 ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-XXXX

416-857-0095

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2017 Nissan Maxima