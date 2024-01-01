Menu
2017 RAM 3500

30,879 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

30,879KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3FL5HG629659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Luxury Brown Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,879 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

