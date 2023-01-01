Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

135,417 KM

Details Description

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Toyota

855-726-9809

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

855-726-9809

  1. 10030281
  2. 10030281
Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10030281
  • Stock #: 23325A
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV1HW655744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? How about this great vehicle!

It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a tachometer, a roof rack, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mississauga Toyota

2022 Toyota Corolla LE
 13,442 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mississauga Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Toyota

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

Call Dealer

855-726-XXXX

(click to show)

855-726-9809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory