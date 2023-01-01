$25,888+ tax & licensing
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Mississauga Toyota
855-726-9809
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Mississauga Toyota
2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2
855-726-9809
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
135,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10030281
- Stock #: 23325A
- VIN: 2T3BFREV1HW655744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,417 KM
Vehicle Description
It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a tachometer, a roof rack, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.
Mississauga Toyota
2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2